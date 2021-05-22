Michelle Borth Helps Suicide Survivors After Her Own Attempt – Hollywood Life

We’ve all depended on stereotypes as a lazy way of interpreting certain aspects in our lives at some point. It is a normal phenomenon. However, when these stereotypes harm those around us, when they fail to accurately represent a painful reality for others, we must do our best to be well-informed about them, as well as unlearn them. In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, we have gathered for you a list of common mental illnesses that have been reduced to old stereotypes.