Mental Health

Michelle Borth Helps Suicide Survivors After Her Own Attempt – Hollywood Life

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Shazam!” Star Michelle Borth has partnered with Dr. Alexander Rivekin to provide survivors with non-invasive treatment for self-harm scars free of charge. Shazam! Star Michelle BorthThe fight against depression and anxiety as a teenager led to what she called “a fairly important suicide attempt” at the age of 17. Thankfully she survived.But she says Hollywood Life Exclusively, she had a deep scar on her wrist that made it difficult to move on completely. Dr. Alexander Rivekin Created a life-changing solution.

