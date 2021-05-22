Novak Djokovic: 'Victory over Rafael Nadal was my most notable ever'

Novak Djokovic will indeed go down as one of tennis’ all-time greats once it’s all said and done, and his success on the court has resulted in him amassing a truly impressive net worth in 2021. The 33-year-old Serbian sensation has embodied greatness since turning pro in 2003 and has continued to improve as time has passed. He is currently ranked world No. 1 in the men’s singles rankings and was the first-ever player to hold all four major titles on three different surfaces.