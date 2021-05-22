newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Novak Djokovic: 'Victory over Rafael Nadal was my most notable ever'

By JOVICA ILIC
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Novak Djokovic was a man on the missing in the first couple of months of 2007, winning the title in Adelaide and losing the fourth-round encounter at the Australian Open to Roger Federer. In March, the Serb returned at his best in March, reaching the first Masters 1000 final in Indian Wells and claiming the first title in Miami two weeks later, standing as the last teenager with a trophy at the premium ATP level.

www.tennisworldusa.org
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Seal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serb#Atp#Triumph#Race#Miami#Deuce#Adelaide#Drop Shots#Indian Wells#March#Start#Time#Man#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Can The Young Guns In Men’s Tennis Dethrone Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic? ‘I Don’t See Anyone There Yet,’ Reilly Opelka Says

Give Reilly Opelka credit for his honesty. The 7-foot American was asked if the young guns in men’s tennis are close to dethroning Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the majors, and he could’ve given a different answer. He could’ve said his generation was coming hard for the legends and were keen on dethroning them....this year or next.
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

Novak Djokovic encouraged by Andy Murray’s performance in training

Novak Djokovic gave an encouraging assessment of Andy Murray’s prospects for his latest comeback after practising with the Scot in Rome. Murray has travelled to the Italian capital to test himself against some of the world’s best players in training ahead of a likely competitive return in Lyon or Geneva next week.
TennisBirmingham Star

Andy Murray to compete at Queen's Club

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will warm up for this year's championship at Queen's, where he has lifted the trophy five times, organisers announced on Monday. The former world number one, who turns 34 on Saturday, made an emotional return to the circuit after a hip operation in 2019, winning the doubles title at the London event with Feliciano Lopez.
Tennistennishead.net

Rafael Nadal’s 5 most dominant Italian Open titles

Rafael Nadal usually gives himself the perfect preparation for Roland Garros by lifting an Italian Open title. The Spaniard has won more than any other player in Rome with nine victories, but which of his runs have been the most dominant?. With less than a fortnight to go until Roland...
SportsBBC

Queen's: Andy Murray and Dan Evans set to play London event

Former world number one Andy Murray says he "cannot wait" to play in front of British fans again at Queen's Club. Murray and British number one Evans are set to play in June at the west London club event, which will be allowed 25% of its 9,000 capacity. "It's been...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Andy Murray prepares to make his competitive return to action in Rome after he is granted entry into Italian Open doubles tournament with Liam Broady as alternates

Andy Murray’s competitive comeback has been brought forward by a stroke of luck that was probably overdue this year. The 33-year-old Scot travelled to the Italian Open in Rome at the weekend intending purely to practise with high-calibre players ahead of his anticipated return to singles action next week in Geneva or Lyon.
TennisBBC

Italian Open: Cameron Norrie loses, Andy Murray set for comeback

British number two Cameron Norrie missed the chance to face top seed Novak Djokovic after losing to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Italian Open second round. Norrie, ranked one place below Davidovich Fokina at 49th in the world, lost 6-2 6-3. Norrie, 25, has been in solid form this...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s net worth in 2020

Novak Djokovic will indeed go down as one of tennis’ all-time greats once it’s all said and done, and his success on the court has resulted in him amassing a truly impressive net worth in 2021. The 33-year-old Serbian sensation has embodied greatness since turning pro in 2003 and has continued to improve as time has passed. He is currently ranked world No. 1 in the men’s singles rankings and was the first-ever player to hold all four major titles on three different surfaces.
TennisBBC

French Open 2021: Andy Murray 'deserves wildcard' & fan numbers increased

Andy Murray "sure deserves" a wildcard for the French Open, tournament director Guy Forget says. Former world number one Murray has entered qualifying for the Grand Slam because his ranking is not high enough to gain direct entry following injury. Forget watched the Scot practise with Novak Djokovic in Rome...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Roger Federer wins crown over exhausted Rafael Nadal

After spending four and a half years at the top of men's tennis, Roger Federer lost no. 1 spot in August 2008 to Rafael Nadal, who was also the player to beat in the opening four months of the 2009 season. Nadal won the title at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome and was the favorite in Madrid too, hoping to win all three clay Masters 1000 titles in a single season for the first time.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'She is my tennis mother as I usually call her'

Novak Djokovic maintains the hope of revalidating the crown at the Foro Italico. The world No. 1 beat Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday in just 71 minutes of play. The Serbian advanced to the quarter-finals in Rome with the intention of continuing to elevate his game on the slowest surface of the circuit.