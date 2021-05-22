Novak Djokovic: 'Victory over Rafael Nadal was my most notable ever'
Novak Djokovic was a man on the missing in the first couple of months of 2007, winning the title in Adelaide and losing the fourth-round encounter at the Australian Open to Roger Federer. In March, the Serb returned at his best in March, reaching the first Masters 1000 final in Indian Wells and claiming the first title in Miami two weeks later, standing as the last teenager with a trophy at the premium ATP level.