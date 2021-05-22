newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Thailand Deploys Dogs to Sniff Out Coronavirus

By Tracy Connor
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thailand is facing a surge in coronavirus cases and is trying out a new way of detecting hot spots: sniffer dogs. Six Labrador retrievers have been trained to recognize a scent that infected people produce in their sweat—with 95 percent accuracy, the Associated Press reports. The canine teams will be deployed in areas where public health officials suspect clusters could be forming, such as slums and big markets. Thailand isn’t the first country to use dogs, but researchers weren’t sure it would work there because of the cuisine’s strong flavors.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniffer Dogs#Hot Spots#The Associated Press#Coronavirus Cases#Infected People#Labrador#Clusters#Flavors#Slums#Sweat#Cuisine#Country#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

New type of coronavirus originating in dogs found - study

A new type of coronavirus believed to have originated in dogs was detected among patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017-2018, and may be the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans if it is confirmed as a pathogen, a study said. Researchers in the study, published in the...
Petsrealclearscience.com

A New Coronavirus May Be Jumping From Dogs to People

A group of scientists fear they may have discovered another coronavirus capable of infecting humans. The virus has been spotted in patients suffering from pneumonia in Malaysia and likely originated from dogs. At this point, though, it’s not certain whether the virus is truly causing illness or if it could spread between people.
Petsdeseret.com

This new coronavirus might be spreading from dogs to humans

Scientists recently revealed new research that shows they have discovered a novel coronavirus that can transfer from dogs to humans. The study has been peer-reviewed and published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases medical journal. The coronavirus was first discovered in patients who suffered from pneumonia in Malaysia. However, it’s still...
PetsBBC

Coronavirus: Training dogs to identify the scent of Covid-19

Researchers have found that the coronavirus has a particular scent and believe that training dogs to identify the virus could contribute to containing the virus in densely populated areas as society reopens. Scientists running the trials have found that the dogs correctly identified 88% of positive cases - meaning, for...
PetsBBC

Coronavirus: How dogs can be used to help slow coronavirus

A new study has shown that sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans in super-quick time and could be used alongside other methods to help spot the disease when there are no symptoms. Dogs can have up to 100,000 times the smelling ability of humans and have long been used...
Petshealthnewshub.org

The Sniff Test: Can Dogs Keep Us Safe From COVID-19?

British researchers might have found a new way to bio-detect COVID-19 that’s more reliable than rapid tests, faster than PCR tests and suitable for use at mass gatherings or airports around the world. All it took was some sniffer dogs and smelly socks worn by people infected with the coronavirus....
PetsWNEM

VIDEO: Dogs learning to detect coronavirus

Man's best friend could become another tool in the fight against Covid-19. Man's best friend could be another tool in the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii. Right now there's four dogs in the state that can detect COVID-19, not in humans yet but in human samples like sweat-swabs.
PetsWashington Times

Scientists in Malaysia find dog coronavirus in humans

Scientists swabbed patients in Malaysia with a test that detects a range of coronaviruses and found something unusual — a significant share of them were infected with a dog virus. Eight out of 301 samples from patients with what looked like regular pneumonia tested positive for a new canine coronavirus,...
Petsdesignboom.com

dogs sniff out COVID-19 with 94% accuracy in latest trials

UK charity medical detection dogs announces exciting progress in its study to investigate whether specially trained dogs can sniff out COVID-19, even in asymptomatic cases. in phase 1 of the experiment, which was carried out in collaboration with the london school of hygiene & tropical medicine and durham university, six dogs were tasked with identifying the unique odor of the virus. the results showed a sensitivity of up to 94.3% and up to 92% specificity. while the dogs wouldn’t replace standard testing, they could be deployed in large public settings like airports as a first rapid screening method.
Petswsau.com

Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the “corona odour” of COVID-19-infected people, British scientists said on Monday. Working in teams of two, the COVID-trained dogs could...
PetsCNN

Early research suggests dogs might be able to sniff out Covid-19 infections

(CNN) — A new study published Sunday indicates dogs might be able to lend a helping paw in the fight against Covid-19. In a collaboration between the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs, scientists completed Phase 1 of a trial examining whether, under controlled conditions, dogs might be able to smell and identify Covid-19 infection.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news: PM delays social distancing announcement as study finds dogs can sniff out Covid

Boris Johnson is to delay announcing how social distancing rules could be eased amid concerns over the impact of new Covid variants. The government is now not expected to give the all clear to the fourth and final step in England’s relaxation of lockdown rules until 14 June – a week ahead of the earliest date for the removal of restrictions on 21 June.There is speculation that the June date could slip, with some health experts urging the government to delay a full unlocking while new variants are assessed.It came as new figures showed more than 60 million first...
Petscountryliving.com

Dogs can sniff out covid infections in seconds – quicker than taking a test

Super sniffer dogs could help shorten testing lines at airports and mass events by detecting COVID-19 virus smells, scientists have found. In the study, conducted by London School of Hygiene, dogs were trained to identify a distinctive odour produced by people with the virus at ports of entry— a smell which is undetectable to the human nose. Thanks to the impressive smelling ability of dogs, these pups were able to recognise COVID-19 smells in just seconds.
PetsCNET

Dogs can sniff out 90% of COVID-19 cases, even if they're asymptomatic

According to new research, trained dogs are capable of identifying 90% of COVID-19 infections regardless of whether those cases are asymptomatic. A team of scientists from The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, a public research university based in London, are behind the research, which is currently available to read as a pre-print. The results add to growing evidence that dogs can sniff out the virus, echoing previous research and a recent French study, released seven days ago, that found dogs were able to identify the virus with 97% accuracy.
PetsThe Hill

New coronavirus discovered—and dogs are spreading it

Researchers analyzed samples from 301 people treated for pneumonia at a hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2018. They discovered evidence of a coronavirus similar to one found in dogs in eight of the patients. While the study suggests the virus jumped from dogs to humans, there’s no evidence yet of...
Kidsiosconews.com

Teens out in droves for coronavirus vaccinations

Teens come out in droves for freshly approved coronavirus vaccinations in Georgia; the sprint to vaccinate millions of middle and high school students is on. (May 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/80bf492c20ab42db938965d299e0a3b1.
Durham, NCcrarydrug.com

In Newly Discovered Case, a Coronavirus Has Jumped From Dog to Human

A new coronavirus that appears to have jumped from a dog to a child has been discovered from a case three years ago, but it's unclear what threat it may pose. This new canine-like coronavirus was found in a child in Malaysia in 2018. If it is confirmed as a human pathogen, it could be the eighth coronavirus known to cause disease in people.