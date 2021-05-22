New Santa Ana | The SAPD arrested eight suspects involved in the possession and distribution of child porn – Santa Ana, California
After receiving multiple tips on multiple suspects allegedly involved in the possession and / or distribution of child pornography, a private detective at the Santa Ana Police (SAPD) will begin a month-long investigation.As part of the department’s commitment and participation in the Internet Crime Task Force on Children, SAPD investigators 70 Search warrants culminated in this long-term investigation service 11 Search warrants are available throughout the city.eminetra.com