newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

New Santa Ana | The SAPD arrested eight suspects involved in the possession and distribution of child porn – Santa Ana, California

By santaana
eminetra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving multiple tips on multiple suspects allegedly involved in the possession and / or distribution of child pornography, a private detective at the Santa Ana Police (SAPD) will begin a month-long investigation.As part of the department’s commitment and participation in the Internet Crime Task Force on Children, SAPD investigators 70 Search warrants culminated in this long-term investigation service 11 Search warrants are available throughout the city.

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sapd#Child Exploitation#City Police#Private Investigators#State Police#Oc District Law Firm#Whittier Police Station#Santa Ana Police#Santa Anna Prison#Search Warrants#Ab109 Task#Jaren#Collaboration#Multiple Tips#New Santa Ana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Orange County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Additional Felony Charges Filed Against Orange County, California Insurance Agents In $7 Million Securities Fraud Scheme, Department of Insurance Reports

May 17, 2021 - ORANGE, Calif. — Additional felony charges of securities fraud violations have been filed against Robert Andrew Lotter, 64, of Newport Beach, and Charles Albert Major, 72,. of Irvine. The additional charges were filed after Lotter and Major allegedly defrauded 22 additional victims. On November 24, 2020,...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Orange County, CAEW.com

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz charged with domestic violence against Brandi Passante

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against his ex-partner Brandi Passante, EW has confirmed. Schulz was involved in an incident with Passante at an Orange County, Calif. bar on April 30, public information officer Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's office confirmed. Schulz left the scene before police arrived and no arrest was made.
Orange County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Orange County Reports 52 New Cases of COVID-19, One Death

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. According to numbers released Sunday by the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 82 coronavirus patients in county hospitals -- up two from Saturday, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Orange County, CANBC Los Angeles

Orange County Could Move To Yellow Tier By Wednesday

Orange County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals rose from 80 on Saturday to 82, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Fullerton, CAAntelope Valley Press

Fullerton settles suit against bloggers for $350K

FULLERTON — The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...