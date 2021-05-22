newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heroic Grizzlies: Ja Morant gets a doctor and fires the Warriors

By Explica .co
explica.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd David beat Goliath. The magic is over for the Warriors after a season in which they have always walked with the wire and in the end they have fallen without playing the playoffs, something they suffer for the second consecutive year after a dream five years, with five Finals and three championships. Stephen Curry was unable to rescue a team that was net and completely worse than its rivals, but that he pulled with pride and pride to make the Grizzlies doubt, force overtime when they seemed to be dead and overcome 17 points of difference. That is how Steve Kerr’s team went, until overtime in which they ended up succumbing, by demerit and by divine justice, to a small market and a staff very well worked by Taylor Jenkins. The city of Memphis will have its players back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when the last stronghold of the Grit and Grind, still with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley at the helm, made its appearance in the final phase. Now, with a team built from below and a coach who is not valued enough, they avoid the second elimination in a row in the play-in and get a well-deserved prize in a final resolved as if it were a veteran team, and not the fourth youngest in the competition (just over 24 years on average).

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Go Game#Nba Defense#The Point Guard#The Western Conference#The Game#Force Overtime#Field Goals#Sophomore Year#Memphis#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAEast Bay Times

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors, Lakers and Grizzlies get big wins

The Warriors swept a big back-to-back set with the Western Conference’s top two teams Monday and Tuesday, keeping them in prime position for the NBA’s play-in tournament. Tuesday night’s 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns, spurred on by Andrew Wiggins’ 38 points, helped the Warriors maintain their half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the West. Memphis beat Dallas earlier in the evening to put the pressure on the Warriors.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Cleared for Sunday

Morant (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Golden State. The 20-year-old was one of eight Grizzlies sidelined Friday against the Kings, and most of the group will return to action for the final game of the regular season. Morant has averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 35.2 minutes over his past five games.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Ja Morant Status in Grizzlies Kings Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and as of Friday, would have a date with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's first-ever play-in tourney. On Friday evening, they are in Memphis hosting the Sacramento Kings, who have had a rough season. The Kings...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Without Ja Morant Against Kings

On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Memphis. The Kings are already eliminated from the post-season, and their history of missing the playoffs just continues to keep growing by the season. Over on the Grizzlies side, they will be in the NBA's play-in tournament, and...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAFOX Sports

Should LeBron James' Lakers fear Stephen Curry and the Warriors in play-in?

The two hottest teams in the NBA's Western Conference are headed on a collision course Wednesday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ⁠— winners of five straight games ⁠— will duke it out with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ⁠— winners of six straight ⁠— for the West's No. 7 seed in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James argues for Steph Curry to win NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA MVP Award this year, but LeBron James is casting his vote for another player. Stephen Curry scored 46 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The victory secured the No. 8 seed, which means the Warriors will face the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament. As far as LeBron is concerned, he’ll be squaring off against the MVP.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gets ringing ‘no debate’ MVP endorsement from Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is more than convinced that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry deserves the 2020-21 MVP award. After witnessing Curry’s greatness first-hand on Sunday in their crucial seeding battle, Morant took it to Twitter to give the Warriors sharpshooter a ringing endorsement. In fact, for the 2020 Rookie of the Year, there is “no debate” Steph is the Most Valuable Player this season.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

The incomparable duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

As a means to help us understand things better as human beings, we often compare. That person you just walked by getting to your seats at FedExForum, for example, looks like this celebrity or like that girl or guy you knew back in college. You know the one, with the curly hair and the blue eyes. Or perhaps a meal in Memphis that you eat reminds you of the fried chicken you ate on that vacation on the Gulf Coast or in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Sometimes it takes you back to a time where you were feeling happy, or free. Other times it can take a turn down memory lane toward a broken heart or a dream that didn’t come true.
NBAYardbarker

Grizzlies star Ja Morant throws support behind Stephen Curry for NBA MVP

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry dropped 46 points in his team’s huge win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. By virtue of Curry going off for another huge game, the future Hall of Famer clinched his second NBA scoring title. He also helped Golden State clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference and a play-in matchup against either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAmix929.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week’s play-in tournament.