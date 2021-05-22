Heroic Grizzlies: Ja Morant gets a doctor and fires the Warriors
And David beat Goliath. The magic is over for the Warriors after a season in which they have always walked with the wire and in the end they have fallen without playing the playoffs, something they suffer for the second consecutive year after a dream five years, with five Finals and three championships. Stephen Curry was unable to rescue a team that was net and completely worse than its rivals, but that he pulled with pride and pride to make the Grizzlies doubt, force overtime when they seemed to be dead and overcome 17 points of difference. That is how Steve Kerr’s team went, until overtime in which they ended up succumbing, by demerit and by divine justice, to a small market and a staff very well worked by Taylor Jenkins. The city of Memphis will have its players back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when the last stronghold of the Grit and Grind, still with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley at the helm, made its appearance in the final phase. Now, with a team built from below and a coach who is not valued enough, they avoid the second elimination in a row in the play-in and get a well-deserved prize in a final resolved as if it were a veteran team, and not the fourth youngest in the competition (just over 24 years on average).www.explica.co