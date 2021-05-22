newsbreak-logo
Veteran Anderson confident despite blowout

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time as a Pirate, Tyler Anderson stumbled, and he stumbled hard. But he feels like he’s still in a good spot to bounce back. The lefty gave up nine runs in five innings against the Braves on Friday night, setting the tone in a 20-1 loss at Truist Park. However, he believes he was able to execute pitches, and the homer-happy Braves made some outstanding swings for big damage.

www.mlb.com
