Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : (I) Poll Results Of The 2020 Annual General Meeting Held On 21 May 2021; (Ii) Change Of Members Of The Board; (Iii) Appointment Of Chairman And Vice-C

 4 days ago

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
FIFAStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Chairman will not stand for re-election

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On May 20, 2021, Lawrence F. Probst III, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Electronic Arts Inc. ("EA" or the "Company") notified the Board that he will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Mr. Probst's decision to not stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with management or the Board. Mr. Probst has served as a member of the Board since 1991 and as Chairman since 1994. Effective at the Annual Meeting, the size of the Board will be reduced from nine members to eight members while the Board engages in succession planning.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Appoints New Chairman and New Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. PENG Yongdong, the Company's co-founder, chief executive officer and executive director, as the new chairman of the Board to succeed Mr. ZUO Hui who passed away on May 20, 2021. The Company also announced the appointment of Mr. XU Wangang, the Company's chief operating officer, as a new executive director to the Board to fill the vacancy left by Mr. ZUO. Going forward, the audit committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, Mr. XU Wangang and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Ms. CHEN Xiaohong serving as the chairperson; the compensation committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Yu, Mr. PENG Yongdong and Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, with Ms. CHEN Yu serving as the chairperson; and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board will consist of Mr. SHAN Yigang, Ms. CHEN Xiaohong and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Mr. SHAN Yigang serving as the chairperson. In addition, the Company announced that Mr. ZUO will be the permanent Chairman Emeritus of the Company to commemorate his invaluable contribution and legacy.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Autolus Notice Of Annual General Meeting (AGM) On Friday, June 18, 2021

LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today posted notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from www.autolus.com. The Notice states that the AGM is scheduled to be held at Autolus headquarters in White City at 1.00 pm BST (8.00 am EDT) on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TrustCo Bank (TRST) announces annual meeting results and implementation of reverse stock split

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company announced that the following individuals were elected as directors to serve terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting: Lisa M. Lucarelli, Thomas O. Maggs, Anthony J. Marinello MD, PhD, Robert J. McCormick, Kimberly A. Russell, and Frank B. Silverman, with each director securing more than 90% of votes cast. Shareholders also expressed strong support for the advisory resolution on the compensation of the company's executive officers. Likewise, the shareholders approved a reverse stock split of TrustCo's Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 and an amendment to TrustCo's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of TrustCo Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 and a corresponding proportionate reduction in TrustCo's authorized Common Stock. Finally, the Company announced that the shareholders ratified the selection of Crowe, LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2021.
Sciencehawaiitelegraph.com

Rapid Nutrition PLC ("Rapid Nutrition" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB:RPNRF), a UK natural healthcare company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and distribution, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on the 13 May 2021 at 10 pm (British Summer Time) / 7 am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 14 May 2021, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TTM Technologies (TTMI) Announces Retirement of Board Member and Appointment of a New Chairman

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, announced today that Robert E. Klatell has retired from his position as Chairman of the Board and Board member of TTM in accordance with TTM’s Corporate Governance Policy that proscribes a mandatory retirement for Directors at the age of 75. Mr. Klatell has served as a Director of our Company since September 2004 and our Chairman of the Board since May 2005.
Reno, NVhawaiitelegraph.com

Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 894.35 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds Invest in the Netflix of Russia

A consortium of investors, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), VTB Capital, Invest AG, Millhouse, sovereign funds of the Middle East such as Mubadala Investment Company, Baring Vostok and Flashpoint announced the completion of a funding round totaling US$ 250 million in IVI, Russia’s leading online video streaming service. IVI currently has the largest catalog of video content (films, TV series, etc.) in Russia and accounts for more than 30% of the Russian online video streaming market. The investment by RDIF and partners is aimed at further expanding the content offer and producing IVI’s own content as well as developing the Company’s advanced technology platform and marketing.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely. Associated. a) Name. Adam Palser. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position/status. Chief Executive Officer / PDMR. 3. Details of the issuer, emission...
BusinessShareCast

TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Limassol, Cyprus - 26 May 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in its GDRs by Anatoliy Makeshin, Head of payment systems at Tinkoff and PDMR and Viacheslav Tsyganov, CIO and PDMR.
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

AICPA proposes implementation guidance for insurance standard

The American Institute of CPAs’ Financial Reporting Executive Committee posted draft versions of its interpretations of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new long-duration insurance accounting standard. The standard, which FASB issued in 2018, makes specific improvements to its existing insurance standards for recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure requirements for long-duration...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Aperam Ord (0OLF)

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Designated Person Notification 26-May-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST. Luxembourg, 26 May 2021 (19:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link.
BusinessLife Style Extra

SDI Group Regulatory News (SDI)

("SDI", the "Company", or the "Group") SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, announces that it received notification on 26 May 2021, that on that same day Ken Ford, Chairman of the Company, sold 500,000 ordinary shares* of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 183.15 pence per Ordinary Share.
BusinessBusiness Insider

MDC Partners Special Committee Responds To Indaba Capital Management, L.P.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Special Committee of Independent Directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") responded today to press reports indicating that Indaba Capital Management, L.P. ("Indaba") will vote against the proposed business combination (the "Combination") involving MDC Partners and Stagwell Media ("Stagwell") with the following statement:
BusinessBusiness Insider

Endeavour Announces Results of Shareholder Meetings and Board Appointment

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS. George Town, 25 May 2021 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s Annual General Meeting and Court and Extraordinary General Meetings, with regards to the proposed listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange (“Admission”), were duly passed.