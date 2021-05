LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Pellier Media today announces the promotion of Publicist Shea Gorden to Director of Public Relations. As a result of her tireless efforts and success, Gorden will now serve as the new role of Director of Public Relations. In this role, Gorden will focus on leading the culture, training, and development of our teams and manage and oversee the company's PR teams and it's activities. Gorden began her career as an intern in 2017 and worked her way up to Publicist in 2019. She has acted as a catalyst in keeping clients happy and satisfied with much success in the wellness industry.