Library Corner

When it comes to summer, reading is the ideal summer activity. It’s fun, portable, and can involve the whole family! You are in luck because the Summer Reading program at Boone County library is for children, teens and adults. The registration will begin June 1, so be on the lookout for more information to come in this upcoming week and the first week of June. On June 1, there will be registration forms you can get at the library and there is also a digital option to participate as well with the READsquared app, feel free to download to your phone or.