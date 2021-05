It was a tough outing for the Central softball team last week, as the Raiders lost both game, falling 17-7 to Litchfield and 11-1 to Le Sueur-Henderson. “Last week was a rough one for us,” said coach Darrin Fox. “Both of our games were almost identical in that we fell behind by big margins early in the game. We left way too many pitches out over the plate for opposing hitters to hit and also hit hard which isn’t going to keep run totals down in any game. We have to do a better job of getting ahead in the count from the pitchers’ perspective and then not giving them pitches that they can hit square. Pop-outs, ground balls, and fly balls are much easier to play that aren’t hit hard.”