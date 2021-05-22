Richard R. Smith

SILVER CREEK — Recent reported incidents of vandalism in the village has led to a call for action that seeks the input of residents. On Monday, the village and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled an informational town hall type meeting at 6 p.m. at the Village Ballpark at the Pavilion. Sheriff James Quattrone and members of the department, joined by members of the Village Board, will be on hand to listen to complaints on some recent incidents of criminal mischief, while creating a plan for solution. Village residents, landlords, and business owners are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held outdoors, while adhering to the social distancing guidelines given by the CDC.