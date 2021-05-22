newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Creek, NY

Richard R. Smith

Observer
 5 days ago

Richard R. Smith, 76, of Silver Creek, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home, with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, when they become available.

www.observertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Creek, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ave#N Y#Arrangements#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Silver Creek seniors hold gatherings

SILVER CREEK — The Silver Creek Seniors held their first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, May 4 with 16 members present. President Ed Newman opened with the pledge to the flag and everyone singing God Bless America. He then offered a short prayer, followed by a lunch of pizza and chocolate cupcakes. President Newman thanked Bob Sutehall for the donation of a book case which he had made.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

¯ ELLERY — Kenneth Walker, 36, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI per se, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no stopping/standing/parking on highway. Deputies were called at 4:45 a.m. Thursday to a suspicious situation on Ellery Centralia Road in the town of Ellery. Walker was taken into custody following an investigation. He is scheduled to appear in Ellery Town Court later.
Westfield, NYPost-Journal

Briefly

The Marvin House will host Dan Stone, Jamestown arborist and parks manager, as its speaker for the May 20 membership luncheon/program. The luncheon, followed by the honored speaker, begins at noon. Stone’s presentation will include the legacy of the West Third Street oak trees and the future for the city’s west side entrance. Contact the Marvin House for reservations at 488-6206 or marrvinhouse@netsync.net. Cost is $17 for members of the Marvin House and $20 for non-members. The Marvin House follows all COVID-19 protocols. The Marvin House, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a meeting place for those engaged in literary, musical, educational, patriotic, scientific, or historical work.
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Mr. and Mrs. Ryan M. Scott

Meghan E. Gallivan and Ryan M. Scott were united in marriage on April 24, 2021, at the home of the bride’s parents with the father of the bride officiating. The bride is the daughter of Edward and Lisa Gallivan of Silver Creek. The groom is the son of Michael and...
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Derby man nabbed for shoplifting in Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK — Less than a week after a community forum on vandalism and crime, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department nabbed a Derby man after a report of a shoplifting in progress. Around 8:46 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a business on Route 5 and Howard Street. Upon arrival deputies...
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Kayak launch nearing for Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK — Silver Creek Mayor Jeff Hornburg was excited to announce that, should the weather hold up, the kayak launch should be installed before this weekend. It will be located near the boat launch on Jackson Street. “I am told that the kayak launch will be announced this Thursday,”...
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Retrospective

Tens of thousands of Hungarians paid tribute to Communist resister Cardinal Josef Mindszenty as his body was laid to rest in his native homeland 16 years after his death. Cardinal Mindszenty visited the Dunkirk high school named after him on May 23, 1974. He died in exile from his native Hungary two years later.
Silver Creek, NYPost-Journal

Silver Creek Forum Focuses On Vandalism, Reaching Out

SILVER CREEK — In response to the vandalism that has been happening in the village and the rest of Chautauqua County, the Village Board, Sheriff Jim Quattrone and Investigator Eric Vara held a community forum on Monday night at the Silver Creek baseball field. The forum also provided an opportunity...
Buffalo, NYObserver

Silver Creek woman charged in assault on officer

A Silver Creek woman is facing charges of assault against a Buffalo police officer after allegedly striking him with a bullhorn Saturday morning. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Savannah E. Karcz of Silver Creek was arraigned Sunday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane on one count of second-degree assault and one count of exposure of a person.
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Silver Creek VFW celebrates 75 years

SILVER CREEK — The VFW Post 6472 recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a certificate received from the national VFW Headquarters. Here is some history on the naming on the Samuel Cimino post: “At 03.13 hours on 19 April 1943, the German submarine U-108 in the North Atlantic surfaced, fired a spread of four torpedoes at a Liberty ship and heard two detonations.
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Another strange year nears close

There is no easy answer on how to proceed with major senior happenings that before last March were just part of a regular school year. In Silver Creek schools, however, there appears to be some sort of road map. During a meeting with the community held via Facebook live, administrators...
Silver Creek, NYObserver

SILVER CREEK: Small price, major purchase

It is one of the best of all possible outcomes. On Wednesday evening, the Chautauqua County Legislature sold a piece of property in Silver Creek– a longtime eyesore — to Region Nine UAW Housing Corporation of New Brunswick, N.J., for $1. This has the potential to change a neighborhood —...
Silver Creek, NYObserver

Silver Creek meeting to address mischief

SILVER CREEK — Recent reported incidents of vandalism in the village has led to a call for action that seeks the input of residents. On Monday, the village and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled an informational town hall type meeting at 6 p.m. at the Village Ballpark at the Pavilion. Sheriff James Quattrone and members of the department, joined by members of the Village Board, will be on hand to listen to complaints on some recent incidents of criminal mischief, while creating a plan for solution. Village residents, landlords, and business owners are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held outdoors, while adhering to the social distancing guidelines given by the CDC.
Chautauqua County, NYwrfalp.com

Former Silver Creek School Will be Rehabilitated Into Senior Apartments

“This company that they’re proposing to rehabilitate the building is in the best interest of Chautauqua County and the Village of Silver Creek and the residents.”. Region Nine U-A-W Housing Corporation plans a historic renovation of the property that converts the school into 47 affordable apartments for people age 55 and older. Gerry Legislator Dan Pavlock added his support, saying the project will be very positive for the community,
Silver Creek, NYPost-Journal

Incidents Of Criminal Mischief Prompt Meeting In Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK — Recent reported incidents of vandalism in the village has led to a call for action that seeks the input of residents. On Monday, the village of Silver Creek and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled an informational town hall type meeting at 6 p.m. at the Village Ballpark at the Pavillion.