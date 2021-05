It turns out the best version of Eric Hosmer might be Eric Hosmer just being Eric Hosmer. That’s the conclusion of one man, at least. “I just finally have gotten confident in my game,” Eric Hosmer said Tuesday. “I understand what I bring to the table is valuable for a team. I don’t necessarily value what is being said outside our clubhouse anymore. I want to be there for my teammates, my organization, my coaching staff. I know the way my teammates look at me. That to me is ultimately what is most valued. That’s what drives me to get to the field every day and work hard.”