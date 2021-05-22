Fredonia Questions remain around ‘retreat’

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation this week announced the newly created Juneteenth Endowment Fund, which will benefit Juneteenth of Northern Chautauqua County and its purposes and programs. The fund began as a gift by a family to the Juneteenth Committee. Local Juneteenth Chair Loretta Torain and Finance Chair Sandra Lewis say, "The creation of the fund is a testament to the many people in our community who have worked to ensure our annual Juneteenth celebration, remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. each year, provide scholarships, and promote racial justice and equality in our community. We want to grow the fund and share its benefits within our community." Juneteenth, which is celebrated every year on June 19th, is a national celebration of the freeing of those enslaved by way of the Emancipation Proclamation. For more information or to contribute to the fund and NCCF, contact the foundation at 366-4892 or e-mail [email protected].