Fredonia Questions remain around ‘retreat’
No one but the Fredonia Village Board and Mayor Doug Essek know for sure what was discussed at a “retreat” held April 24. That should be concerning for village residents. Sam Drayo, former village attorney, sent board members a letter to the board asking several questions — were there enough board members attending to constitute a quorum, what was the purpose of the gathering, was there any talk of village business and were minutes taken? Drayo asks good questions that should be answered by the board. Trustee EvaDawn Bashaw’s response — “Please refer that to our legal counsel. Just send that on to them” ä accomplishes nothing more than feeding the suspicions Drayo raises.www.observertoday.com