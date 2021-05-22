newsbreak-logo
Dunkirk, NY

Warm weather means good fishing opportunities

Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a wonderful week of warm weather. Anglers have been able to get on the water offshore, and even the fish have been cooperating, if you are in the right location. Rick Miller in Irving has been saying all along that some guys are getting perch. And others? Not so many. A sound strategy is to first cruise around looking for schools, or at least pods of suspected perch. That opinion has changed with at least a few anglers who were interviewed. In Dunkirk the perch were active in 60-plus feet of water for a couple of anglers earlier in the week, settling for 60 to 80 fish an outing. Later in the week, the action slowed down. Most of the pack was leaving for greener pastures by 9:30. The die-hards decided to drift or back troll to find more fish. The results were a couple dozen perch, which is fine, especially when it comes to cleaning them.

