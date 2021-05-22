Red Flag Warning issued for Coastal Collier County, FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070 by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Hendry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER AND CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES At 703 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Devils Garden, or 12 miles southwest of Montura, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Collier and central Hendry Counties, including the following locations... Keri. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH