‘Day of Caring’ lasts longer than a day

By Mark Webber
Republic
 4 days ago

An annual volunteer event where local businesses and community members connect with nonprofits is no longer confined to a single 24-hour day. Friday was the official “Day of Caring,” sponsored by the United Way of Bartholomew County. Organizers said they were able to connect 31 projects with volunteers representing about 10 local companies, as well as some individuals. Of all the participants, Toyota Material Handling North America providing the most workers, United Way Communications Manager Magen Pillar said.

Columbus, INRepublic

Memorial Day service returning to courthouse grounds May 31

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The annual Memorial Day service at the Bartholomew County Courthouse grounds will be at 11 a.m. May 31. If it rains, the location will be moved to the Cal Brand conference room in Columbus City Hall. A balloon release to honor all veterans who have passed since...
Columbus, INRepublic

Around Town – May 17

• Operation Warp Speed, for getting vaccine development in record time. • Willow Leaves of Hope for the delicious brownies and donation to the Daughters of Christ gathering. • Columbus Police Department officer Decker for saving my life from an overdose May 16th, 2018, today I celebrate three years sobriety,...
Columbus, INRepublic

Council for Youth Development making an impact

How do you help 20,000 youth in Bartholomew County reach their full potential? How can Columbus, Indiana become the most equitable community for children in the nation? How can we improve Youth Positive Identity and improve Youth Mental Health in our Community?. These are just some, among many questions that...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Bartholomew County, INLocal News Digital

Woman missing in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) sent a alert Saturday that Barbara J. Clark, 67, was reported missing in Bartholomew County. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. Clark was last seen in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue wearing a pink shirt with butterflies, blue jeans, and she may have her glasses on.
Columbus, INRepublic

Bender receives approval for rezoning

Bender Lumber Co. is a step closer to receiving a rezoning approval that will help the business add new storage to its Bender Brands location in Columbus. The Columbus Plan Commission approved sending J&P Bender LLC’s rezoning request forward to Columbus City Council with a favorable recommendation. Planning director Jeff Bergman said that city council will likely consider the matter on June 15.
Columbus, INLocal News Digital

Blue Line 5K on Saturday was big success

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were pleased with the turnout for the Blue Line 5K on Saturday. It was organized by Behind the Badge (BTB), a volunteer group of law enforcement officers’ wives and significant others who support the officers and the community.
Indianapolis, INRepublic

State: 754 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health said 754 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 735,462 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To date, 13,063...
Columbus, INRepublic

First Christian tower campaign to begin

A public fundraising campaign to repair cracks and other wear in the 79-year-old, iconic, Eliel Saarinen-designed First Christian Christian Church tower in Columbus will launch June 23 outdoors at the church, according to organizers. Details are still being finalized. The overall project is expected to cost $2.4 million to restore...
Columbus, INRepublic

Cummins planning upgrade to downtown parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins, Inc. has plans to spruce up a downtown parking lot. The Columbus Plan Commission has approved Cummins’ site development plan for changes to its parking lot at the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. The plan was approved with one condition, which was that Cummins vacate some of the remaining interior property lines at the site.
Columbus, INRepublic

Quick takes – May 15th

If you didn’t have the chance to get outside and support local small businesses this past weekend, you’re in luck — the parking lot along First Street behind Columbus City Hall is filled with vendors again today. That will be the case for the next several Saturdays, as the Columbus...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Springfest welcomes crowds, season in sunny weather

Elmer Ison pulled a wagon seating two young sons, Elmer II, 3½, and Liam, 2½, on the sunny, 70-degree afternoon. They were on a mission. “Food,” said daddy as he gave the boys a spin around the B and O Railroad Parking Lot Friday. At a two-day festival called Frühlingsfest,...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Lane announces candidacy for Bartholomew County sheriff

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, Maj. Chris Lane, has announced his candidacy for Bartholomew County sheriff in the 2022 election, seeking the Republican nomination. If elected, Lane, 52, would succeed current Sheriff Matt Myers, who is completing his second term as sheriff and is term limited from running again. Lane’s...
Columbus, INRepublic

Trendelman anniversary

Ron and Elma Trendelman of Columbus are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. Trendelman and the former Elma Smith were married on May 16, 1971, at North Salem United Methodist Church in Brown County, Indiana. Mr. Trendelman is retired from Dunlap & Company. The couple have have two children, Holly...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Columbus, INRepublic

Hotz anniversary

Max and Martha Hotz of Columbus celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They plan to travel out West this summer. Mr. Hotz and the former Martha Zakutansky were married May 15, 1976 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in West Lafayette. Mr. Hotz is retired from Kaltenbach/SMS. Mrs. Hotz is a...
Columbus, INRepublic

Edwards to direct title services for BCSC

Bartholomew Consolidated School Board members have named a Columbus East High School assistant principal as the new director of title services, a cabinet-level role. Board members approved the appointment of Charles Edwards, East assistant principal, to director of title services. Edwards will fill an “extremely important position,” said Superintendent Jim...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...