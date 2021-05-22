Signs of the times: A ‘vessel’ spreads God love on city street corner nearly daily

Dandelion is very shy when you first meet her sometimes cowering away from people. But as soon as you pet her, she melts! She has the biggest purr and the cutest face. She is not a fan of being picked up and gets nervous around loud noises so a home free of smaller children, dogs (she has done well with other calm cats) and a great deal of activity would be best. She would love a home where she can get her fill of affection and be a great cuddle buddy! Dandelion is 1 year old, spayed, current on her vaccinations and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.