If you are a fan of the best tequila, these are very good times for you. We are awash in agave spirits, and while not all of them are great, there are many excellent bottles to check out from brands both well-established and brand-new. Blanco, or silver, tequila is always a good place to start, as it arguably represents the essence of the spirit before it’s aged to become a reposado or anejo (although blanco can be put into a barrel for up to two months). Aged tequila is also quite good, of course, but blanco is where it all begins.