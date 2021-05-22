newsbreak-logo
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 11 in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bauer (5-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Friday, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and four walks while striking out 11. Bauer threw a whopping 126 pitches in the appearance -- the most by any pitcher in MLB this season -- but was dominant throughout the contest and punctuated his outing by striking out the final batter he faced. The right-hander tied his season high with four walks but also notched a season-high 11 strikeouts. Bauer lowered his ERA to 1.98 on the season and now ranks second in the league with 88 punchouts. His next start is projected to be on the road against the Astros on Wednesday.

