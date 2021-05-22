newsbreak-logo
Angels' Jose Quintana: Allows three runs in no-decision

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Quintana allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision. Quintana surrendered a third inning home run to Mark Canha. In addition, he allowed three doubles. The 32-year-old has struggled this season, posting a career-worst 7.92 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP in 30.2 innings. He has failed to post a scoreless outing or go deeper than five innings. Quintana has a 13.2 K/9, but his .410 BABIP reflects both bad luck and the hard contact he's giving up.

