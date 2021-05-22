This means more: Five Liverpool players who never give up

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Finally a differential pick that paid off!! Unsurprisingly, given the chance to start, Gareth Bale (£9.1m) delivered in typical fashion, bagging a hat-trick as Spurs dispatched Sheffield Utd 4-0. His 21 FPL points were particularly sweet for not only this writer but every FPL manager who took the gamble and captained the Welshman over teammate Harry Kane (£11.9m). Kane duly blanked, which meant for owners of both players a potential 40-point swing – more than enough to rocket FPL managers up their mini-leagues. Elsewhere, Chris Wood (£6.4m) continued his excellent end-of-season form with a goal from the spot against West Ham. Only Kane and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) have scored more goals than the Burnley forward since March 1st. Costing just £6.4m, an ownership of 3.2% and fixtures to come against Fulham, Leeds and Sheffield Utd, Wood could be a nice differential pick over the last four gameweeks of the season.