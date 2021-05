Mountain Home’s rally in the Class 5A State softball semifinals came up short Saturday as the Lady Bombers fell 7-5 to Greenwood at McClain Park. Greenwood jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first two innings, which were played through a steady rain. Four of Greenwood’s first five batters drew walks, and all of them scored. A two-run double by Claire Chapple gave Greenwood a 5-0 lead after one, and a double and an error led to two more in the second.