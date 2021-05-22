newsbreak-logo
‘Into the Woods’

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UTPB Music Department will present “Into the Woods” at 8 p.m. today and Sunday outside at the Mesa Building Courtyard on the UTPB campus. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/ahhc2hyw. Bring a receipt to the show. For more information, visit music@utpb.edu.

www.oaoa.com
