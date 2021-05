Andy Murray, who turned 34 on Saturday, will not be at Roland Garros this year. The Briton, who has only played three ATP singles matches this year, one in Montpellier and two in Marseille between the end of February and the beginning of March, has decided not to participate this year in the gravel campaign and, therefore, to renounce the Grand Slam in Paris. He was also absent from the Australian Open and his debut in 2021 was at a Challenger, in Biella (Italy), where he reached the final and lost it against the Ukrainian Ilya Marchenko.