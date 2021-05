The Southmont FFA Floriculture judging team competed in the State Floriculture Judging Contest on April 24, 2021. The team of Cole Rhoads, Caden Sixberry, Levi Brush and Gabriel Little placed 1st in the contest for the 14th year in a row giving the school its 25th state title in Floriculture Judging. The team of Kelsey Thompson, Alex Doyle, Lauren Tricker and Jacob Pike placed 2nd in the state. There were 12 teams and 45 individuals competing this year. The contest was held at the Central Nine Career Center located in Greenwood, Indiana. Each member of the state champion team will receive a $500 scholarship given by the Southmont FFA Chapter.