The 32nd annual NHSCA National Wrestling Tournament was held over the weekend in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Wyoming had a large contingent to take part in the event. As it turns out, six Wyoming wrestlers earned All-American honors by finishing in the top 8. In the senior division, Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise placed 6th at 145 pounds going 4-3 in the tournament. He is a four-time state champion for the Trojans in Class 4A. Sheridan's Reese Osborne earned All-American status taking 7th place at 138 points with 5 wins in the tournament. Osborne was the 4A state champion at 138 this past season. His Sheridan teammate Hayden Crow also was an All-American with a 7th place finish at 160 pounds with a 4-2 record in the tourney. He was the 4A runner-up at 170 in 2021.