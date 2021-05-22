newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Letter: North Dakota citizens can beat COVID-19

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

North Dakota citizens can beat the COVID-19 virus -- if everyone contributes to the effort. First, get vaccinated. Fifty percent of North Dakota adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the CDC's vaccine tracker, but 70% is needed to achieve herd immunity. Now is the time to get vaccinated. All vaccines are highly effective at preventing the disease; less than 1% fully vaccinated North Dakotans have become ill with the virus.

