Stastny scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 1-0 for 2-0 lead

WINNIPEG, May 11, 2021 - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are honoured to congratulate forward Paul Stastny on his 1,000th NHL regular season game tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Stastny, 35, is the 354th player in NHL history to play in 1,000 games and the ninth player to reach the mark in 2020-21. Stastny, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Stastny, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (44th overall) in the 2005 NHL Draft. He played the first eight seasons and 538 games of his career with the Avalanche, eclipsing 70 points on three occasions, including a 78-point rookie season in 2006-07 when he was the runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy.