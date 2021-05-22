newsbreak-logo
Economy

Voters Across Six Key States Support Investments In Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Clean Energy, And Care Economy To Rebuild Economy

By PRWeb
Times Union
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Ninety percent of voters across six key states and across the political spectrum prioritize repairing and modernizing America’s aging physical infrastructure and rebuilding and retooling American manufacturing to build more products and technology here in the United States, according to a new survey released today by the BlueGreen Alliance. The survey, conducted April 5-13 by Hart Research in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, showed strong support—across the political spectrum with Democratic, Republican, and independent voters—for investments like those proposed in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Related
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Senate Panel to Advance Electric Car, Clean Energy Tax Credits

The Senate Finance Committee can advance a $259.5 billion package of clean energy tax credits that includes $31.6 billion in consumer incentives for electric cars and would end tax breaks used by the fossil fuel industry. The legislation would overhaul the current menu of energy tax breaks, consolidating credits for...
Congress & Courtsfuelcellsworks.com

U.S. Senators Heinrich, Luján, Fernández Push Biden Administration To Prioritize Hydrogen Economy, Job Opportunities In New Mexico

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) are calling on the Biden administration to help make the state of New Mexico the world’s premier center of excellence for clean hydrogen production, research, and workforce development. President Joe Biden’s...
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Senator Stabenow Leads Effort to Incentivize Electric Vehicles Made in America and Address Supply Chain Shortages

Stabenow’s Bill to Help Manufacturers Make Clean Energy Technology and Create Good-Paying Jobs Passes the Senate Finance Committee. WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new bill to help transition manufacturers to a clean energy economy and address the semiconductor shortage crisis passed the U.S. Senate Finance Committee today. The Clean Energy for America Act included U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s bipartisan legislation to provide a 30% tax credit for manufacturers to retool or build new facilities to produce advanced energy technologies including batteries and semi-conductors. The bill incentivizes manufacturers in Michigan to create jobs that draw on existing skilled workforces and reinvest in communities experiencing high unemployment.
California Statesavingseafood.org

Biden administration inks offshore wind agreement with California

May 25, 2021 — The Biden administration has reached an agreement with California seeking to advance wind energy development off the state’s northern and central coasts. The Interior Department said in a statement that initial areas of development could bring up to 4.6 gigawatts of energy to the grid, enough to power 1.6 million homes.
Energy Industrygoverning.com

The Skilled Workforce the Clean Energy Economy Will Need

President Biden has made it clear that clean energy is the central pillar to U.S. economic recovery. His plan addresses the climate crisis while simultaneously creating jobs for American workers. The president is not alone: States, utility companies, the transportation sector and other businesses are committed to the future of clean energy. As our country advances to clean energy on a large scale, it needs a skilled workforce to meet these goals in both the public and private sectors.
Congress & CourtsSheridan Media

Barrasso: Democrats Want to Use Tax Code to Destroy American Energy Jobs

At a Senate Committee on Finance markup on “The Clean Energy for America Act” Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso criticized Democrats for choosing to use the tax code to intentionally destroy America’s fossil energy industries and jobs. Senator Barrasso said energy is the backbone of America. Barrasso said picking winners...
Virginia StateMySanAntonio

Sigora Solar Launches Virginia's Green Business Alliance To Reach Climate Goals with Fellow Community Leaders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Sigora Solar (http://sigorasolar.com), a top 25 US solar company and the largest residential and commercial solar company in Virginia, joined Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and 15 fellow business leaders in the community to launch a Green Business Alliance (GBA) in a recent press conference with Governor Northam. The GBA, consisting of more than 2,300 members of the Central Virginia business community, has established a significant goal to reduce emissions by 45% over the next 4 years.
Congress & Courtsmarcellusdrilling.com

“Clean Energy for America” Bill Targets Landowner Royalties

The Democrats in Congress are making another run at punishing (eliminating) the use of fossil fuels. About a month ago Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (wacko from Oregon) and 24 fellow Senate Democrats introduced a bill called “The Clean Energy for America Act”–an overhaul of the federal energy tax code, aimed at combating nonexistent human-caused climate change. This time around the Dems are targeting (among other things) repeal of the percentage depletion allowance that landowners and investors use in offsetting royalty payments for tax purposes. In other words, mom and pop landowners that receive royalties will see their federal income tax bills go up. Unless you stop this disgusting bill now, before it becomes law.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

To solve climate change, the innovations we need are financial

As the country and the world wait with bated breath to see how Biden’s precedent-setting infrastructure package will move forward, there were a few other developments this week in the world of fighting climate change that are worth calling attention to, which should give us some optimism — and also a very clear sense of direction.
Frankfort, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Attorney General Cameron Joins 19-State Letter Urging Biden Administration to Support Energy Infrastructure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 18, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined a 19-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging support for the Keystone XL Pipeline and additional energy infrastructure in light of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last week. In their letter, the coalition explained the harm associated with cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline and urged the Biden Administration to reconsider its energy and environment policies.
BusinessKeene Sentinel

US has given $105 billion to states, cities to help rebuild economies

The Treasury Department has doled out $105.3 billion of aid to state and local governments from President Joe Biden’s $350 billion relief package for them under the American Rescue Plan legislation. That means the federal government has handed out about 30 percent of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery...
Economycarolinapanorama.com

Manufacturing remains ‘driving force’ in South Carolina economy

(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s 5,290 manufacturers deliver up to $206 billion a year in economic impact to the state, sustaining 700,000 jobs that pay $36 billion in annual wages, a recent study sponsored by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) said. The 40-page economic impact study, produced by...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

How Louisiana’s Economy Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP -- by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the pandemic's economic consequences...
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Clean energy innovation is a worthy investment

In December, the Energy Act of 2020 passed into law with bipartisan support. The law authorized research, development and demonstration (RD&D) funding for advanced technologies that have the potential to make waves in our country’s energy infrastructure. The earmarked technologies, among them advanced nuclear, carbon capture and energy storage, have considerable potential to reduce electricity supply costs and pollutant emissions.
Energy IndustryArizona Capitol Times

We must grow state’s clean energy economy

A sustainable future is what Arizonans deserve. We must recommit ourselves to protecting our beloved state, its people and workforce. Fortunately, through science and technological breakthroughs, there are solutions available to drastically cut carbon emissions, while spurring Arizona’s local economy. It will take bold leadership from both the public and private sectors to enact strong, sound policies in order to accomplish these goals.