Danny Masterson must stand trial for three counts of rape

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Masterson has been ordered to be brought before a judge for three counts of rape, it was ruled this week. An LA County Superior Court Judge has ruled that Danny Masterson must stand trial for three counts of rape. Following harrowing testimonies made by the accusers during the preliminary...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
