newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

African NFT Art Exhibition Featuring Portraits of Two African Royals Launched

bitcoin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Modern African Art Gallery & Lifestyle (MOMAA), a platform that promotes African artworks, recently kickstarted a 30-day non-fungible token (NFT) Modern African Art Exhibition. The exhibition, which will be MOMAA’s first NFT showcase, is set to feature the works of Goran Pin or the Portraitist. Pin, a Croatian national, is an artist seen “pushing the edges of the crypto art medium on multiple levels.”

news.bitcoin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Kings And Queens#National Gallery#National Museum#Modern Art#Nft#Momaa#Croatian#Portratist#Queens Collection#African Artworks#Traditional Art#African Kings#Feature#Worlds#Centre Stage#Royals#Crypto Art#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Artartnet News

Collectors Who Buy Paintings at Christie’s ‘Trailblazers’ Sale Today Will Get Free NFTs Inspired by the Women of Abstract Expressionism

Christie’s New York is adding a twist to its sale of Abstract Expressionist art by pioneers such as Elaine de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, and Grace Hartigan today. The anonymous digital feminist art collective Rewind has made original NFTs to accompany each of the paintings on offer in “Trailblazers: Centuries of Female Abstraction,” a special section of the auction house’s postwar and contemporary art day sale.
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

Grand Rapids Art Museum exhibit to feature American folk art

The Grand Rapids Art Museum’s newest exhibit features more than 80 American folk art objects, spanning from paintings and pottery, to quilts, needlework and sculpture, which were created by folk artists, often referred to as self-taught artists. American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection is available from...
Museumsthechallengernews.com

Carnegie Art Center To Host Art Exhibition MY COLOURS OUR TRUTH Featuring the WNY-Urban Arts Collective

Above Artwork by Kobie Barber , entitled “Komosahbee & Tonyta”, 16×20” Oil Painting. Gallery Hours Wed/Thurs 6-8pm Fri/Sat 12-4pm. The Carnegie Art Center will host a new exhibition in their historical building in North Tonawanda that will showcase artwork by the WNY-Urban Arts Collective in both galleries at the Center. Opening reception for the exhibition on Thursday May 6, 5-9PM. There will be an interactive artist panel discussion at the Center on Saturday, May 15 at 1PM in addition to an art class for children on Saturday, May 22 at 10AM.
Museumshauteliving.com

NFT BAZL: The Modern Art Exhibition

A new and game-changing exhibition will have the ability to make an impact on the blockchain and art industries. Raoul Milhado from wealth management platform, Elitium, has teamed up with Ori Ohayon and Michael Gord from GDA Capital, a blockchain investment firm, to create the first-ever NFT Art Exhibition. NFT...
MuseumsNEWSBTC

The Future of Art Exhibitions: A Talk with the Team Behind NFT BAZL

Everyone knows about Miami’s famous Art Basel, but the NFT craze has opened the doors for a new kind of exhibition. Wealth management platform Elitium and blockchain investment firm GDA Capital have teamed up for the first-ever physical NFT showing of its kind. NFT BAZL promises to be a game-changing...
Prince Edward County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

LCVA features youth art exhibition

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts presents “Start with Art, Learn for Life: The Annual Area Youth Art Exhibition,” which will be on display at the LCVA from May 28 until July 25. For more than 20 years, the LCVA has organized and hosted the area’s largest youth art...
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

Yale Art Gallery reopens with new works, redesigned African exhibit

NEW HAVEN — The Yale University Art Gallery will reopen Friday, with six new artworks by Franz Kline and Mark Rothko on display. Free, timed tickets, available on the gallery’s website, and some walk-up tickets will be available. The gallery will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Detroit, MIGrosse Pointe News

Donation, loan expand DIA’s African American exhibition

The Detroit Institute of Arts recently accepted the gift of a 2009 painting by award-winning artist Titus Kaphar — a Kalamazoo native — from Grosse Pointe Farms art collectors Sean and Nancy Cotton. The donation of “Nip Tuck” expands the DIA’s collection of African American art. Along with it, nine...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

UPSTATE DIARY LAUNCHES ITS FIRST ART+NATURE+HOME’ EXHIBITION

CATSKILL — Upstate Diary, the premiere niche publication featuring creative lifestyles close to nature, is pleased to announce its first art and design exhibition, ART+NATURE+HOME. The online and brick & mortar show, highlighting work by some of the magazine’s favorite rurally based visionaries, and will be on view from May 29 through June 13, 2021 in Catskill, NY. An online viewing room will go live on upstatediary.com beginning May 1, 2021.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Kunstmuseum Basel Gifted Major Group of Works by Joseph Beuys

The Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland has received a gift of works by Joseph Beuys—11 glass cases containing small sculptures and relics of the artist’s oeuvre. The collection was previously on loan from collector and Maja Oeri and her sons, Hans Emanuel and Melchior, and went on permanent display Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of Beuys’s birth.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Kyoto is hosting a special Doraemon art exhibition this summer

Japan’s famous blue cat-robot Doraemon has had its fair share of collaborations over the years, from adorning an entire Seibu Railway train to designing a Gucci capsule collection. Now this iconic character is scheduled to host its own exhibition this summer at the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, specifically in its newest exhibition hall, the Higashiyama Cube.
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

KCAI’s ArtPop exhibition to feature online art sales

Kansas City Art Institute’s Virtual End of Summer Exhibition, ArtPop, will now feature online shopping. ArtPop is KCAI’s annual fundraising event to benefit student scholarships. The virtual gallery and ability to buy the art online will open starting May 13 at 6 p.m. Donors to the event are able to...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Rijksmuseum Opens Landmark ‘Slavery’ Exhibition Offering ‘More Complete Picture of History’

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened its exhibition “Slavery” this week, marking the first presentation of its kind at the Dutch institution. The show, which runs through August 29, focuses on the stories of 10 individuals who lived between the 17th and 19th centuries, and it takes up the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade in Suriname, Brazil, and the Caribbean, as well as Dutch colonial slavery in South Africa and Asia.
Visual ArtPrint Magazine

The National Gallery of Art’s Branding System By Michael Gericke and Michael Bierut Is Frame Worthy

Pentagram partners Michael Gericke and Michael Bierut have created the new stunningly colorful visual identity for The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. The goal of the branding identity was to create a system that would beautifully reflect the vibrant and diverse projects within the gallery's walls. The energy is seen through the thoughtful color pairings and through the one-of-a-kind typographical system that was created as a nod to the incised inscriptions on the side of the gallery’s building.