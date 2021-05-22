African NFT Art Exhibition Featuring Portraits of Two African Royals Launched
The Museum of Modern African Art Gallery & Lifestyle (MOMAA), a platform that promotes African artworks, recently kickstarted a 30-day non-fungible token (NFT) Modern African Art Exhibition. The exhibition, which will be MOMAA’s first NFT showcase, is set to feature the works of Goran Pin or the Portraitist. Pin, a Croatian national, is an artist seen “pushing the edges of the crypto art medium on multiple levels.”news.bitcoin.com