African NFT Art Exhibition Featuring Portraits of Two African Royals Launched

Above Artwork by Kobie Barber , entitled “Komosahbee & Tonyta”, 16×20” Oil Painting. Gallery Hours Wed/Thurs 6-8pm Fri/Sat 12-4pm. The Carnegie Art Center will host a new exhibition in their historical building in North Tonawanda that will showcase artwork by the WNY-Urban Arts Collective in both galleries at the Center. Opening reception for the exhibition on Thursday May 6, 5-9PM. There will be an interactive artist panel discussion at the Center on Saturday, May 15 at 1PM in addition to an art class for children on Saturday, May 22 at 10AM.