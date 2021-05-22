Wabasso picks up two wins
WABASSO — Wabasso went 2-0 on Friday in prep baseball action. In the first game, the Rabbits defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran in a Tomahawk Conference baseball game. The loss dropped MVL's conference record to 11-3 and 13-5 overall with no conference games remaining. Wabasso improved to 9-3 in the conference (12-4 overall) and it hosts Buffalo Lake Hector-Stewart on Monday and travel to New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday (10-3 in conference play) to conclude the conference portion of the schedule.