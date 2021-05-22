newsbreak-logo
New Ulm, MN

Wabasso picks up two wins

 5 days ago

WABASSO — Wabasso went 2-0 on Friday in prep baseball action. In the first game, the Rabbits defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran in a Tomahawk Conference baseball game. The loss dropped MVL’s conference record to 11-3 and 13-5 overall with no conference games remaining. Wabasso improved to 9-3 in the conference (12-4 overall) and it hosts Buffalo Lake Hector-Stewart on Monday and travel to New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday (10-3 in conference play) to conclude the conference portion of the schedule.

New Ulm, MNJournal

Greyhounds score 14 unanswered, come back to down BLHS

NEW ULM — New Ulm Cathedral’s 14 unanswered runs erased a six-run deficit and led to a 15-7 comeback win over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in Tomahawk Conference baseball action Friday at Mueller Park. Nic Taylor cruised through the first four innings on the mound for the Mustangs before the Greyhounds scored...
New Ulm, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Thursday sports roundup: Trojan softball team still playing at high level

NEW ULM -- You can’t win when you can’t score. And the Worthington Trojans fast-pitch softball team, led by overpowering pitcher Haley Grimmius, consistently keeps opposing teams from plating runs. Worthington moved 10-3 on the season with its 10th win in its last 13 games by thumping host New Ulm...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Eagles sweep Worthington, clinch share of Big South West

NEW ULM — It was not a pretty win but it was a win that clinched at least a share of the Big South West Conference for the New Um Eagles. New Ulm scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie and went on to top Worthington 12-9 in the second game of a doubleheader with the Trojans.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Area roundup: Cathedral sweeps BLHS, Sleepy Eye downs MLA in 5

HECTOR — No. 7-ranked New Ulm Cathedral swept No. 3-ranked Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in a Tomahawk Conference softball doubleheader on Friday by scores of 14-5 and 3-1. The win gives Cathedral at least a share of the Tomahawk Conference title. In the first game, the Greyhounds were led by Jenna Hotovec’s...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Grimmius, Trojans shut out Eagles

NEW ULM — Worthington brought its bats and strong arm of Haley Grimmius to New Ulm High School on Thursday, shutting out the Eagles 12-0 in five innings of Big South Conference softball action. Grimmius pitched all five shutout innings for Worthington (11-3, 5-2) in the win, striking out 10...
Minnesota StateJournal

Ranweiler commits to MSU-Mankato

NEW ULM — When Cole Ranweiler took his recruiting visit to Minnesota State University-Mankato, he said that after meeting the players and coaches on the Mavericks’ baseball team, it felt like it was the right place to be. “It felt like family there,” he said. And for Cole Ranweiler, it...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Area roundup: Greyhounds down ML/GHEC/T

TRUMAN — New Ulm Cathedral downed Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday in nonconference baseball action. The Greyhounds were led by Sam Knowles and Brody Kirschstein, who each had two hits and a run scored. Riley Prochniak got the win for Cathedral in four innings of work, giving up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
New Ulm, MNsouthernminn.com

TCU softball loses lead to New Ulm

The Tri-City United softball opened with a promising start against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, May 11, but the opposing team shut out the Titans for the next six innings, defeating TCU 5-2. The Titans led the game at the top of the first inning. Brooke Blaschko led off with...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Pitching key in New Ulm baseball’s success

NEW ULM — New Ulm High School baseball coach Kevin Briggs said that he is not surprised by his team’s 9-2 overall mark and 7-0 in Big South Conference play following his team’s 4-3 win over Big South and Section 2AAA opponent Marshall on Tuesday. One of the reasons for...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Anderson hurls gem for St. Mary’s

HECTOR — Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s pitcher Mark Anderson made his first varsity start one to remember as St. Mary’s crushed Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in a Tomahawk Conference baseball game on Monday. Anderson pitched threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one. Spencer Hoffman went 3 for 4 with...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cathedral recovers from early deficit

NEW ULM — New Ulm Cathedral recovered nicely from its loss to Springfield the day before to down Tri-City United 5-2 on Tuesday in a nonconference softball game at Harman Park. Cathedral pitcher Kiah Helget encountered a rough start. In the top of the first inning, TCU got a pair...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cathedral boys’ golf team tops Cedar Mountain on Tuesday

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Cathedral boys’ golf team defeated Cedar Mountain 197-215 on Tuesday at the New Ulm Country Club. The Cedar Mountain girls’ team defeated Cathedral 237-298. Logan Haala was the leading golfer for the Cathedral boys, shooting a 38. Kayla Goblirsch shot a 39 to lead...
New Ulm, MNJournal

A ‘shot in the dark’ pays off

NEW ULM — After graduating from New Ulm High School in 2019 and finishing her senior season as the All-Journal Softball Player of the Year, former Eagles softball pitcher Ashlyn Donner had big goals in mind for her future in the circle. One of Donner’s biggest goals was playing Division...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Brewers down Lamberton

NEW ULM — Mitch Bockenstedt pitched 5 1/3 innings of no-hit ball and the New Ulm Brewers used a pair of three run innings as they downed Lamberton 7-1 Sunday afternoon in a non-league, seven-inning game at Johnson Park. Bockenstedt struck out nine and allowed just one hit — a...