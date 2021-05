Based on the Swedish thriller of the same name, Before We Die stars Lesley Sharp as detective Hannah Laing, who has to seek out the help of a confidential source when her police partner and clandestine lover Sean (Bill Ward) suddenly goes missing, prompting a manhunt. Meanwhile, at home, her estranged son Christian (The OA’s Patrick Gibson) starts mixing with a very bad crowd indeed and soon finds himself embroiled in a police investigation of his own – one his mother is yet to find out about. Ammar Kalia.