Karen A. Boettger

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month's hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate's Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he'll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon.