New Ulm, MN

Karen A. Boettger

Journal
 5 days ago

NEW ULM — Karen A. Boettger, age 69, of New Ulm, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at her residence in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery.

www.nujournal.com
