Yakima Valley pitchers combined to give up just three hits in 16 innings and the offense kept rolling for a sweep of Blue Mountain Thursday at Parker Faller Field. Game 1 starter Tyler Frieders struck out seven in six one-hit innings and the offense gave him plenty of run support in a 10-0 win, powered by three hits from Owen Bischoff and Ryne Hays. Connor Coballes doubled and tripled to help YVC close out the day with a 7-4 win despite three errors.