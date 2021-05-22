Legislative session was historic

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 legislative session is adjourned. We have finished an incredible session that made tremendous progress in many different priorities for Iowans. In the final days, we passed a tax cut package that eases the tax burden while maintaining conservative budgeting principles that have gotten the state where it is today. This bill includes the removal of triggers from the 2018 tax reform bill which ensures income tax cuts for all Iowans go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The bill increases eligibility for child care tax credits from families making $45,000 to $90,000; exempts COVID-19 grant money and Paycheck Protection Plan loans from state income tax; increases workforce housing tax credits to $40 million for fiscal year 2022 and $35 million for the following years; phases out the mental health property tax levy for two years, with guardrails to control for quality and equality of services as well as future costs to the state. This bill phases out the state inheritance tax for five years so family farms and businesses will not be broken up for state inheritance tax bills when direct heirs are not available.

