“I’m thrilled how it turned out,” said Alex Stanley, the man responsible for the new park in downtown Fairfield. The park, located at the corner of West Briggs Avenue and North Main Street, is called “Petra Park,” after Stanley’s late wife, Petra. On Wednesday afternoon, those who had a hand in creating the park gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the park’s completion, its opening to the public, and its transfer to the city of Fairfield.