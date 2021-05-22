‘Isn’t it time we moved on?’

A couple of days after indicating he might be open to supporting a bipartisan inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday predictably yanked the football away from Democrats and announced his opposition to the project. This fits a pattern with McConnell, the Senate minority leader. In the days after rioters invaded the Capitol, he let it be known he might support the impeachment of former President Donald Trump — but then helped block Trump's conviction on a charge of inciting the disturbance. There's always a reason, any reason will do, why he can't get on board with holding Trump accountable.