Students receive Catholic Scouting Awards
Six Scouts of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellefonte, were awarded their Catholic Scouting Awards by Father George Jakopac on Sunday, March 20. These scouts worked on the requirements for their awards from Sept. 1, 2019-Aug. 31, 2020. The scouts and their awards are: Light of Christ, Trey Weiser; St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Megan Weiser; Marian Award, Julia Weiser, and Spirit Alive Award, Rebecca Burns, Megan Walters, and Abby Weiser.