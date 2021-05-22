Students receive Catholic Scouting Awards

BELLEFONTE — Jennilyn Schuster has resided in Bellefonte for just about a year, but already she’s become the “face” of the downtown community. Schuster was recently named Bellefonte’s main street manager under the direction of Downtown Bellefonte Inc. The position is associated with Main Street America, a program under the auspices of the National Main Center, and in this position, she will help to revitalize older and historic commercial districts in the borough to build vibrant neighborhoods and thriving economies.