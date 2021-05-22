Area colleges to receive millions in relief aid with about half going to support students
Local colleges are examining how they will spend millions in federal COVID-19 relief dollars — including how best to distribute a portion of it to students. “With the dollars and the guidance that just came out, we truly are in a phase of understanding what we can and can’t do and putting plans together,” said Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration at Northeast Iowa Community College.www.telegraphherald.com