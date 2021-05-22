newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Area colleges to receive millions in relief aid with about half going to support students

By ALLIE HINGA allie.hinga@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Local colleges are examining how they will spend millions in federal COVID-19 relief dollars — including how best to distribute a portion of it to students. “With the dollars and the guidance that just came out, we truly are in a phase of understanding what we can and can’t do and putting plans together,” said Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration at Northeast Iowa Community College.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Dubuque, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Aid#Student Debt#Development Aid#Education And Schools#Community Schools#Grant Funding#American Rescue Plan#Clarke University#Nicc#Covid 19 Related#University Of Dubuque#Ud#Federal Relief Funding#Emergency Aid#Federal Relief Dollars#Students#Student Technology Fees#Institutional Support#Federal Pell Grants#Federal Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Dubuque, IAcbs2iowa.com

Applications open for human-services program grant in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department is now accepting applications for the Purchase of Services Grant Program to support local human services programs. The Purchase of Services Grant Program provides support for human services programs in Dubuque that further the City’s goals, objectives and...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Our opinion: Welcome college students as future community members

Over the course of the last few weeks and the weeks ahead, hundreds of students will graduate from high schools and institutions of higher education in the tri-state area. We have to wonder, how many of them will choose to live and work and make their homes in this area in the months and years ahead?
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Brenda Kennicker has been promoted to director of care management at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Kennicker has been serving as a case manager and clinical coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque since 2016 and previously served as a nurse with the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department. Lowe’s manager Mike Bryson was honored...
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Loras Students Learn New Lessons Volunteering During May Term

Students in Introduction to Social Welfare gained hands-on experience this May Term by spending a day volunteering at Hills and Dales in Dubuque. Typically, a part of the January Term curriculum, the Introduction to Social Welfare class focuses on the foundational aspects of social welfare, the profession of social work and some of the populations professionals in the field can work. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Loras students were the first group to volunteer at Hills and Dales since March 2020.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

PMD: Dubuque resident lends experience, empathy to program aiding young offenders

For the past few years, Dubuque resident Jim Sands has spent a significant portion of his retirement assisting young people who have fallen on hard times. Sands volunteers as a facilitator for Restorative Strategies, an initiative offered to middle and high school-age youth through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The program offers an alternative to the juvenile justice system for young residents that have committed crimes and puts them on a path to being productive citizens.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque County committee pitches $1 million food hub as a use for fed dollars

Members of the Dubuque County Food Policy council met recently to plan a request for part of the American Rescue Plan, ending with a $1 million package of projects. The American Rescue Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, sent billions of dollars to local governments around the country. Of that, $18 million is set to go to Dubuque County. Another $27 million is designated to the City of Dubuque.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Record number of local nonprofits benefit from Great Give Day

The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque notched a win for local nonprofits raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in its eighth annual Great Give Day. Donors made 2,734 gifts totaling $357,289 for a record number of nonprofit organizations across the seven-county Dubuque region Thursday. The total raised was more than...
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Week in review: 6 local stories of note from past 7 days

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted, 2-1, to end the countywide mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday, following recently changed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The mandate was previously set to end on June 15. The Dubuque County Board of Health was scheduled to hold...
Dubuque, IAx1071.com

Great Give Day Raises Over $350,000

The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local non-profits in its eighth annual Great Give Day Thursday. Donors committed over 2,700 gifts totaling over $357,00 for a record number of nonprofit groups across the 7-county region. The total raised was more than $17,000 over last year’s take and the most raised since 2017.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

327 more Dubuque County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 45,500 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday shows that 45,514 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 327 from Thursday. The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:. Clayton County residents:...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Letter: Dubuque area should end mask mandate

There is no longer a need for a mask mandate. This is without question if you look at the data, the science and the anecdotal evidence. The COVID-19 policies of the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County should do two things: protect the most vulnerable and keep hospitals from being overrun.
Dubuque County, IAsuperhits106.com

Pop-Up Clinics To Replace COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Health officials in Dubuque County have started to plan for the end of their point-of-distribution COVID-19 vaccination sites in favor of more mobile and pop-up clinics. The demand for appointments and walk-in time slots, as well as provider capacity, have led the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team to reconsider its vaccine administration strategy. The move would include closing some of the county’s semi-permanent vaccination sites, beginning with the drive-thru clinic at Grand River Center in Dubuque. That has been operated mainly by Dubuque firefighters since opening in early April.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Our opinion: Donohue served schools well -- who will be next?

A salute to Mike Donohue for his decade of service on the Dubuque Community School Board. First elected to the board in 2011, Donohue served the school district well as a conscientious board member for 10 years before recently announcing that he will resign next month as work takes him to another community. As a former bank executive, former board chairman of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and a leader who served on many community boards, Donohue has brought a proven track record in fiscal and personnel matters to the school board table. Recognized by board colleagues as a solid leader, Donohue had served both as vice president and president of the school board during his tenure.