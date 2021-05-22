newsbreak-logo
Jersey Shore, PA

Local Church Briefs

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

ANTES FORT — The Jersey Shore Assembly of God will be holding a community yard sale on June 4 and 5 beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The sale will take place behind the church with all sales going to the Women’s Ministry. Father’s Day Picnic. HOWARD — Howard United...

Bellefonte, PALockhaven Express

Around the Town

To Donna Smith of Bellefonte. “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”. — Vince Lombardi. Word of the Day. Magnum Opus — A...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Celebrating a century

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.
Centre County, PALockhaven Express

10 years of support

STATE COLLEGE — For the 10th consecutive year, the Centre County community has beat it’s previous Centre Gives records by raising $2,238,995 via 16,424 total gifts in 36 hours. “We couldn’t imagine any better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Centre Gives than by continuing our streak and breaking...
Centre County, PAState College

Centre Gives Raises Record Total for Local Nonprofits

For the 10th consecutive year, the Centre County community came through with another record-setting effort in support of local nonprofits. Centre Gives, Centre Foundation’s annual 36-hour online giving event, raised $2,238,995 through 16,624 more than 190 nonprofit organizations between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The total eclipses the...
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Welcome to the World

LOCKCUFF — Lucas Lockcuff and Amber Goodbrod, of Jersey Shore, are the parents of a baby girl, Lydia Grace Lockcuff, born Jan. 18, 2021. Lydia was born at 10:56 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces at 17.75 inches long. Grandparents are Ronald and Jeri Goodbrod of McElhattan, Barbara Holcomb of Jersey Shore and Lorene and Lawrence Lockcuff of Jersey Shore.
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Hannah Steppe is BPW Club Girl of Month for April

JERSEY SHORE — The Jersey Shore Business and Professional Women’s Club Girl of the Month for April is Hannah Naomi Steppe, daughter of Sherry and Joe Steppe of Cogan Station. Hannah’s activities include Model UN. Homecoming committee, Paw Print, one year; National Art Honor Society, Key Club, two years; National...
Centre County, PAfox8tv.com

Free Milk Saturday – Centre County YMCA

With the need to help people get food continuing to grow, the Centre County YMCA held another Free Milk Drive in Centre County on Saturday. The Giveaways began at the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center in Philipsburg. The Centre County YMCA had their first Free Milk Saturday of May on the 8th. They gave away jugs of milk at several locations in the area.
Williamsport, PAMilton Daily Standard

Museum to host beer-marking lecture

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a lecture on beer-making at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in the museum's community room, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. The lecture will feature Tim Yarrington, instructor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. His...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Tonight, a chance to sample missing sense of community

“That sense of community again” — that’s what Shanin Dougherty, co-chair of the First Friday Committee, hopes to find tonight when the widely popular Lycoming Arts First Friday event returns after a long pandemic-prompted hiatus. Yes, Shanin, that’s something we long for too. As a community newspaper, watching folks go...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Eating subs and helping the Lycoming County United Way

WILLIAMSPORT – For the past four years, The Lycoming County United Way joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Williamsport PA for their Months and Days of Giving. Every year in March, customers are eligible to make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in each store. On the annual Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in. Jersey Mike’s restaurants give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Lycoming County United Way.
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Aubrey Sechrist is JS Lions Club Citizen of the Month

JERSEY SHORE — The Jersey Shore Lions’ Club Citizen of the Month for May is Aubrey Blanche Sechrist, daughter of Tiffany and Mark Sechrist of Cogan Station. Aubrey’s activities include the following: National Honor Society, Cross Country, one year; National English Honor Society, three years; soccer, track and field, Outdoor Club, Key Club, four years.