Back 2 School Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides tens of thousands of deserving kids from low-income families with free school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom, has announced the launch of its 2021 We Appreciate Teachers contest. The statewide initiative is designed to celebrate and support Illinois educators, particularly during COVID-19, by rewarding 10 winning teachers with 30 Back 2 School Illinois kits -- full of much-needed school supplies -- for their classroom of students. The winners will also receive personalized gift baskets for themselves and a salon treatment at Dennis Bartolomei.