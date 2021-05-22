Commissioners announce second round of CDBG grants

May 18th is the primary election. Every registered vote needs to vote. Independent voters need to come out and vote on the Amendments. If you are not a registered voter, and will be 18 years old, by May 18th, please register. You can pick up a voter registration form at the Clinton County courthouse, on Piper Way, or go online to register at https://www.clintoncountypa,com/department/voter-registration”. The last day to register for the primary is May 3rd.