Commissioners announce second round of CDBG grants
LOCK HAVEN — The Clinton County Commissioners are pleased to announce Round 2 of their Small Business Relief Grant Program in an effort to promote re-hiring, retaining existing jobs, and further stabilizing local businesses of all types. The County has $81,000 remaining in its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) program funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.www.lockhaven.com