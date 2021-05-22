newsbreak-logo
Cerulean, KY

Kristen Raup named to SNHU Dean's list

Princeton Times Leader
 5 days ago

Kristen Raup of Cerulean has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

