newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board

By Sam Nussey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MssYN_0a7mN7sO00
SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The nomination of Koei Tecmo (3635.T) chair Keiko Erikawa to SoftBank Group's (9984.T) board adds a veteran games industry executive known for her stock-picking skill, bringing an authoritative voice after the loss of senior industry figures.

Erikawa, 72, who with CEO husband Yoichi is the executive team behind the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" series, has had a long relationship SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, referring to him as "Son-chan" in a 2016 inteview, using a suffix showing affection.

"Erikawa is not the sort of person who would hesitate to express her views to Son. She speaks plainly," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.

The board changes announced on Friday come after SoftBank lost two of Japan's most vocal corporate leaders in recent years, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing (9983.T) founder Tadashi Yanai and Nidec (6594.T) founder Shigenobu Nagamori.

That follows a shift by the 63-year-old Son from operating companies to pure investing. The change is seen as suiting Erikawa, who in addition to her management chops has built a reputation for savvy investing in tech stocks.

SoftBank invests in listed stocks through its SB Northstar trading unit as well as in late-stage startups via its Vision Fund unit.

At March-end Koei had 113 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in investment securities on its balance sheet, up from 71 billion yen a year earlier.

"I am close to Son and sometimes compared to him as a famous pro investor, but he's a specialist. I often joke I'm just doing it on the side," Erikawa said in an interview with Nikkei Veritas earlier this year.

A COVID-19 pandemic induced slump in portfolio company valuations last year saw a period of alignment between SoftBank and investors calling for change, with the group launching a $23 billion share buyback and reforming the board's structure.

Following the subsequent recovery in valuations, investors fret that Son has less incentive to listen to external voices.

An outgoing board member, Waseda University business professor Yuko Kawamoto, praised Son's willingness to listen to others but called on the group to "develop an even better form of governance that is genuinely representative of SBG and its unique qualities."

($1 = 108.9400 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Veteran#Stock Investors#Tech Investors#Softbank Group#Ace Research Institute#Uniqlo#Fast Retailing#Vision Fund#Nikkei Veritas#Waseda University#Sbg#Northstar#Nidec#Ceo Husband Yoichi#Listed Stocks#Investment Securities#Suiting Erikawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Businesswsau.com

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $775 million investment in Perch

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 has led a $775 million investment in Perch, a technology firm that buys and operates third-party brands that sell their products on Amazon.com Inc. The Series A funding will make Perch a so-called “unicorn” – implying a valuation of $1 billion or...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Tech Stocks Pumped Out by Softbank’s ‘Golden Egg’ Machine

Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) is a company whose business and investments touch nearly every corner of the globe. Its Vision Fund is the largest private equity fund in the world and grabs headlines, both good and bad, on a regular basis. Bloomberg recently wrote that founder “Masayoshi Son has blundered on WeWork,...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Perch, a startup that buys Amazon sellers, raises $775 million from SoftBank

Perch, a Boston startup that acquires and operates businesses that sell products on Amazon, said on Wednesday that it has raised $775 million in a new funding round. The money, which comes less than two years after Perch was founded, brings its total venture capital haul to $900 million. With the company’s valuation in the billion-dollar range, Perch now has “unicorn” status. Chris Bell, the chief executive of Perch (who previously worked at online retailer Wayfair), said the funding is a “powerful validation of our amazingly talented team, data-first playbooks, and long-term vision.”
StocksInvestorPlace

Alibaba Group Holding: Is It Finally Time To Buy BABA Stock Again?

Alibaba Group Holding (NASDAQ:BABA) is going through what some wags call its “Cambridge Analytica moment.”. They mean that like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) before it, Alibaba has been caught in a scandal involving how it uses data. China’s government is cracking down on its “Cloud Emperors.” The company even suffered a loss in its most recent quarter, its first.
Businessaltfi.com

SoftBank invests $250m in new fintech unicorn Zeta

The Vision Fund has made its latest fintech play with a $250m stake in retail banking tech provider Zeta. Image source: Zeta/ Ramki Gaddipati and Bhavin Turakhia. Europe has a new fintech unicorn. Zeta, a London-based, banking tech startup has secured $250m (£177m) in Series C funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at $1.45bn (£1bn).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 invests $250 mln in banking tech startup Zeta

SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45 billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday. Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.
BusinessLaw.com

Morrison & Foerster Tokyo Chief Nominated to SoftBank's Board of Directors

Japanese tech investor SoftBank Group Corp. is nominating Morrison & Foerster partner Kenneth Siegel to be a director on its board. Siegel, alongside Yahoo! Japan chief operating officer Kentaro Kawabe and video game veteran Keiko Erikawa, will replace three current board members: SoftBank group vice chair and longtime Masayoshi Son lieutenant Ronald Fisher, ARM Holdings plc. chief executive Simon Segars and the company’s first female director Yuko Kawamoto.
BusinessTheDomains.com

Bhavin Turakhia’s Zeta raises $250M from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 at $1.45bn valuation

Bhavin Turakhia has been very busy, after co-founding Directi in 1998 with his brother, Divyank Turakhia, the two exited the business in 2014 in a $160 million transaction with Endurance (now Newfold Digital). Turakhia then went on to start Radix, a leading new gTLD registry; Titan, a next-gen email suite for the small business customers of web hosts and domain registrars; and Zeta, the emerging leader in modern banking for customers around the world.
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank's Son raises fresh doubt over Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Saturday expressed fresh doubt about Tokyo’s delayed Summer Olympics going ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Currently more than 80% of people want the Olympics to be postponed or cancelled. Who and on what authority is it being forced...
BusinessUS News and World Report

SoftBank Says Son Lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to Leave Board

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board. The changes are the latest churn on the board as Son focuses on technology investing through his...
Businesswsau.com

SoftBank nominates Koei gaming exec to board

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it has nominated the chair of gaming firm Koei Tecmo Holdings and the co-CEO of internet business Z Holdings to join its board. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Son's SoftBank stake rises to 29% after treasury share retirement

SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)CEO Masayoshi Son's stake in the Japanese conglomerate he founded has risen to 29.01% from 26.90% in February following the retirement of treasury shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday. Son's stake would be larger if not for the exclusion of shares held by an entity which, according...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

eCommerce Industry Veteran Bob Schwartz Joins Marketplacer Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, announced today that industry veteran, Bob Schwartz, has been added to the Board of Directors. Schwartz is a serial commerce company builder and brings significant eCommerce and technology experience to Marketplacer at an exciting time in the company’s growth curve that includes a recent partnership with Salesforce, and investment from Salesforce Ventures, to support expansion efforts and customer pipeline.
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-SoftBank's Son says 'afraid' about Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he is “afraid” of having the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed concern for both Japan and countries sending athletes to the Games in Tokyo. The intervention from one of Japan’s most prominent executives comes...