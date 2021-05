There are several ways you can find love for your character in BitLife. You might encounter an individual at school whom your character hits it off with, or you might start dating years later. There are multiple ways to fall in love and marry in BitLife, but sometimes, you want to take life a little easier and want to make sure you’re spending your life with someone who takes care of you. You want to make sure you marry someone rich, and there are several ways to tell if someone is rich in BitLife.