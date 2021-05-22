An Extra Pair of Hands by Kate Mosse review – the dignity of care

By the age of 59, women have a 50/50 chance of being a carer for an elderly or sick relative. Care is a feminist issue, as Mosse rightly points out. Indeed I would suggest it is the feminist issue, and yet it attracts a fraction of the attention of the #MeToo movement. Our economy and culture are stubbornly constructed to ensure care is provided either for free – by loving female relatives – or cheaply by low-paid care workers who are predominantly women; they have been built on centuries of socialisation of girls to be caring and attentive to the needs of others to the point of self-sacrifice. Without the unpaid labour of the estimated 8.8 million adult carers in the UK, the NHS would collapse and the treasury would have to stump up £132bn to cover the shortfall. Yet the carers’ allowance is the lowest state benefit (£67.25 a week). Meanwhile, the UK’s dysfunctional care system robs families and the taxpayers of vast sums to offer often mediocre care – with disastrous consequences during the Covid pandemic.