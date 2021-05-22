newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Last chance: memento mori images created with animal skulls

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Tradition: Memento Exstingui, a project by the photographer Michele Turriani, draws attention to the plight of endangered animals that appear on the IUCN red list. It is inspired by the ‘memento mori’ and ‘vanitas’ art genres, which remind us of the transience of life and the inevitability of death. The skulls come from the Powell-Cotton Museum in Kent.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Animals#Skulls#Animal#Art#Iucn#The Powell Cotton Museum#Memento Exstingui#Art#Kent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Pets
Related
Visual Artwsau.com

Chinese artist creates animals and mushroom-headed figures out of wool felt

BEIJING (Reuters) – Using a long needle, Chinese artist Yin Yue diligently pokes a piece of wool onto a pink-purple elephant made out of wool felt in her studio in Beijing. She stumbled onto wool felt art about a decade ago, and has turned it into a career. Her current exhibition at an art centre in Beijing features mushroom-headed figures sitting on chairs, as if posing for a family portrait.
Photographythephoblographer.com

Lana Eileen Conveys the Language of Water Through Stunning Images

All images by Lana Eileen. Used with permission. My name is Lana Eileen. I am a visual artist, musician, and photographer currently based on the island of Tasmania, Australia. My work as a photographer seeks to capture a sense of ethereality, combining reality and fantasy to create scenes laced with the heightened quality of magic realism. I approach each photograph like an art piece. Though I favor the grainy quality of vintage film cameras, I also use a Canon 5D MK III and Canon 600D. I only use natural light.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Scratch board artist creates lifelike images

ELKO – Artist Shaylen Baird does all things crafty – sewing, painting, Christmas ornaments and crochet. She loves rhinestones and pinup-style dresses and calls herself “Suzie Homemaker.” Although she has her hands involved in multiple projects at a single time, due in part to her “bored easily” personality, what she really excels at is scratchboard art, a painstaking process that takes “the patience of Job.”
Animalsthecanary.co

This cat was mauled to death by hunting hounds. It’s time to protect all animals from a similar fate.

This is Mini, a 14-year-old rescue cat. In March, she was mauled to death by a pack of fox hunting hounds next to her home on a housing estate in Cornwall. The huntsman was caught on film, looking behind him to check if he was being watched, and then throwing Mini’s dead body over a fence into a back garden in an attempt to hide what happened. Mini’s guardian says that the man “launched [Mini] as far as he could get her”, and her body hit a tree as it fell.
Technologybrickfanatics.com

The LEGO Group teaches you how to create animations

Learn how to add animations to your LEGO MINDSTORMS 51515 Robot Inventor Hub with a tutorial from the LEGO Group. With the right skills, you can either add existing animations to the hub or create your very own. LEGO Designers Lee and Morten will teach you how to use and edit animations in your Coding Canvas Animation Editor in their latest YouTube video on the LEGO Group channel.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Whiteboard Animation Video on Raw Shorts

Visual content is the most effective when promoting a brand or product. If you want your marketing to go as far as possible, you need to learn how to create videos. Raw Shorts is a good platform to get you started. Whiteboard animation is simple but can also be very...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Create Smooth Head Turns in 2D Animation With Cartoon Animator and After Effects

This sponsored post features a product relevant to our readers while meeting our editorial guidelines for being objective and educational. Creating and animating head turn motions in 2D is easier than you think with the help of Cartoon Animator and After Effects. These simple effects can add that extra 'wow factor' to engage the audience in video presentations, livestreams and more.
Religionaninjusticemag.com

God Created Me In His Image Too!

“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God, he created them; male and female, he created them. I have lived long enough to know encounters with the police, for someone who looks like me, can suddenly go off the rails regardless of my standing in the community. Living where I did, being pulled over by the local police, was inevitable. Fortunately, most encounters were noneventful.
Cell Phoneswersm.com

Reface Now Lets You Animate Any Image With Your Face

Face-swapping video app Reface is launching a new Swap Animation feature that lets you animate any picture with your face. Reface is moving beyond selfies and expanding the type of content that you can upload and have its AI animate with a new ‘Swap Animation’ feature in its app. The...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create an animated picture frame in PowerPoint

Wouldn’t it be cool to have an animated picture frame in your PowerPoint presentation? Just imaging a picture frame or Shape on your slide automatically showcasing different pictures in it. This tutorial will explain the steps to create an animated picture frame in your PowerPoint slide. In Microsoft PowerPoint, there are features to animate pictures and objects to make them look lively in your presentation.
BusinessCartoon Brew

Technicolor Aims To Create Up To 4,000 Animation And VFX Jobs In Next Year

Having shed its post-production unit — including the color-grading business that gave the company its name — Technicolor is restructuring itself around its animation and vfx services. Who is leading the division? Christian Roberton has been appointed president. He spent almost two decades at MPC, where he ended up serving...
ComputersPhotonics.com

Holography Method Creates Animations in Free Space

Holography technique developed at Brigham Young University enables the creation of light-based animations that can be seen with the naked eye, without a screen. Electrical engineering professor Dan Smalley and his team garnered international attention in 2018 when they demonstrated the ability to draw screenless, free-floating images in free space, called optical trap displays. That technique uses photophoretic trapping, and traps a single particle in the air with a laser beam. The particle is illuminated by visible lasers and then moved around, leaving behind a laser illuminated path that floats in the air.
Computersarxiv.org

Endless Loops: Detecting and Animating Periodic Patterns in Still Images

Tavi Halperin, Hanit Hakim, Orestis Vantzos, Gershon Hochman, Netai Benaim, Lior Sassy, Michael Kupchik, Ofir Bibi, Ohad Fried. We present an algorithm for producing a seamless animated loop from a single image. The algorithm detects periodic structures, such as the windows of a building or the steps of a staircase, and generates a non-trivial displacement vector field that maps each segment of the structure onto a neighboring segment along a user- or auto-selected main direction of motion. This displacement field is used, together with suitable temporal and spatial smoothing, to warp the image and produce the frames of a continuous animation loop. Our cinemagraphs are created in under a second on a mobile device. Over 140,000 users downloaded our app and exported over 350,000 cinemagraphs. Moreover, we conducted two user studies that show that users prefer our method for creating surreal and structured cinemagraphs compared to more manual approaches and compared to previous methods.
Detroit, MIgreatlakesecho.org

Pandemic creates challenges, opportunities for animal shelters

As the COVID-19 pandemic closed animal shelters to the public, Detroit-area pet rescue and adoption organizations had to come up with new ways to connect their dogs and cats to families. Their efforts have helped the organizations keep up with interest in pets during the pandemic. A survey of 1,191...
New York City, NYArchDaily

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Toshiko Mori

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions. A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and...