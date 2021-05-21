Ford’s Electric F-150 Could Accelerate Electrification
On May 18, President Joe Biden visited Dearborn, Michigan to tout the new Ford F-150 “Lightning,” the highly-anticipated all-electric pickup truck. There are dozens of different electric vehicle models, a list that is expected to grow lengthier in the next few years as automakers roll new versions off assembly lines. But as the most popular vehicle in the country for the past forty years, the significance of the F-150 surpasses all others, and the pace of electrification in the U.S. to a large degree hinges on the truck’s success.energyfuse.org