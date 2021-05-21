Ford’s Electric F-150 Could Accelerate Electrification

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. Ford Motor Company will be releasing details Wednesday evening about an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, just a day after a high-profile sneak preview for President Biden. We’ve seen many big press events in past years around new electric vehicles, but this might be the most important yet. The Ford F-150 is not only Ford’s biggest seller, but the F-series trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the US. One in every 20 passenger vehicles sold in the United States is a Ford F-150, so switching it from gasoline to electricity has the promise to push plug-in vehicles squarely into the middle of the vehicle market. We certainly won’t get all the details on Wednesday, but here are some of the questions that we hope will be answered.