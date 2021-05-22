newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Sewage samples being tested across England to monitor Covid variants

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSewage samples are being tested to determine which Covid-19 variants are most prevalent across regions accounting for two-thirds of England’s population. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the programme had helped identify the need for surge testing in areas such as Bristol and Luton. On Wednesday, the health secretary, Matt Hancock, said testing and vaccinations were being surged in six areas as a result of wastewater analysis.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#England#Sewage Treatment Plants#Cells#Infections#Manufacturing Plants#Dhsc#Nhs#Uk Health Security Agency#Sewage Samples#Sewage Testing#Covid 19 Variants#Wastewater Monitoring#Swab Testing#Wastewater Analysis#Infected Individuals#Surge Testing#Rna#Pcr#Regions
